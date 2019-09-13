Kapolei’s Smolka makes weight ahead of UFC return

Kapolei native Louis Smolka has successfully made weight ahead of his UFC return Saturday against Ryan MacDonald at UFC on ESPN+ 16 in Vancouver.

Smolka weighed in at 135.5 pounds ahead of his bantamweight bout and will look to get back in the win column in his second stint with the UFC.

After losing four fights in a row over a 15-month span, Smolka was released from the organization. However, Smolka went on four fights in a row in various fighting organizations throughout the country and earned another shot in the UFC, defeating Su Mudaerji via submission in November 2018.

In his most recent fight back in March, Smolka was submitted by Matt Schnell. He is currently 15-6 in his career.