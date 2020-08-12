Kapolei’s Rico Garcia optioned by San Francisco Giants

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Rico Garcia hangs his head as he leaves the game against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

San Francisco Giants option pitcher Rico Garcia to the alternative training site in Sacramento, CA and added to the Major League taxi squad today.

Garcia started the year very well. In his first six outings, he did not allow a run while scattering four hits and three strike outs. However, the Kapolei native struggled in two of his last three outings prior to the Giants roster move today. Garcia allowed five runs in an inning and two-thirds. On August 6th, He did not record an out while giving up three runs.

Since Garcia is on the taxi squad, he will be able to be moved from San Francisco to Sacramento, and vice versa, fairly easily as needed.