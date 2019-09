Kapolei-product fighter Louis Smolka defeated Ryan McDonald by TKO in round one of his match in UFC Fight Night 158 on Saturday in Vancouver, Canada.

28 year old Smolka won via punches as he landed a left followed by right to knock McDonald to the ground at the end of the first round.

Smolka gets back into the win column, after losing his last fight in March.

Smolka’s record improves to 16-6.