Louis Smolka is set to fight Casey Kenney in a bantamweight bout in UFC Fight Night 176 on May 30th.

Smolka, a Kapolei product, is 15-6 for his career. The 28 year old was scheduled to fight Davey Grant on March 28th but the bout was canceled due to COVID-19.

“Da Last Samurai” won his last fight which was in September of 2019 against Ryan McDonald.

Smolka currently fights out of Irvine, California and is in his second stint in the UFC.