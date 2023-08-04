With 31 years of coaching experience, combined with his years as a player and current role as an analyst, Kapolei head coach Darren Hernandez has been around the game of football for nearly 50 years.

The 2023 season marks the start of his fifth decade involved with the game. Hernandez, who has a career head coaching record of 133-121-2, has yet to to lose the desire to teach through the sport.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

“Football never gets old,” Hernandez told KHON2’s Mitch Riberall. “This is my 31st year of coaching high school football and it never gets old. It’s a lot of fun. I look forward to every season.

It’s a new season, a new challenge, a new group of kids. So, it’s a blast. I think it’s a great sport that teaches young men respect, responsibility, accountability, and it’s a great tool to shape young, aggressive guys into great future husbands, sons, fathers. That’s what I love about the game.”

Led by junior quarterback Li’atama “Tama” Amisone, the Hurricanes hope to improve on a 6-5 campaign in 2022. Kapolei opens its 2023 season at home against Saint Louis on Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m., a contest many believe is evenly matched.