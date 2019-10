After snapping a three game losing streak with an impressive 27-3 win over Kamehameha this past weekend, Kapolei (4-5) has stormed into the latest Cover2 State Rankings at 11th.

As for the top of the rankings, Saint Louis (7-0) remains the unanimous choice after extending their winning-streak to 32-games with a win over Mililani (6-2), who despite the loss remained at third, behind Punahou (7-1).