Week 11 of the Hawaii high school football season resumed on Friday with games across the islands.

Some teams, such as No. 7 Kapolei, played in playoff games. The Hurricanes made the most of their opportunity on Friday, erupting in a 68-33 first-round OIA playoff victory over Monalaua.

Kapolei quarterback Liatama Amisone scored seven touchdowns (four passing, three rushing), all in the first half. His top target, Kaina Kamohali’i, hauled in three touchdowns in the first two quarters.

The rest of Friday's scores are below.

From Thursday: No. 6 Konawaena 77, Kealakehe 0

‘Iolani 55, Kamehameha II 0

Kalani 30, Kalaheo 14

King Kekaulike 34, Maui 30

Leilehua 43, Radford 14

Kau at Honokaa, 6 p.m.

Kohala vs. Pahoa at Keeau, 6 p.m.