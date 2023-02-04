The Kapa’a girls basketball team won its first-ever state championship with a 54-37 win over Hanalani at Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium on the Big Island on Saturday.

Olivia Malafu led all scorers with 19 points for Kapa’a with eight rebounds, while Denise Alfonso had an all-around effort with nine points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

For Hanalani, Ellana Klemp had a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds.

The high school girls basketball season has come to a close. ‘Iolani won the Division I title on Friday night over Konawaena.