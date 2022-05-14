In an all-Kauai final, Kapaa bested Waimea 13-5 in the HHSAA Division II softball championship game on Saturday night.

In the victory, the Warriors had 14 hits as a team, with three players having three hits each, led by Kai-Lee Kupihea, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI and three runs.

Additionally for Kapaa, Savannah Simons was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the tournament and went 2-for-2 with two RBI and four runs.

Both starting pitchers went the distance, with Kapaa’s Seijia Makanani earning the win, while Waimea’s Taelor Camelo took the loss.

Kapaa’s season ends at 12-3-1, while Waimea’s campaign concludes at 12-6-1.