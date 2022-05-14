The Kapa’a softball team is state champions for the first time in program history after defeating their KIF rival Waimea in the title game 13-5.

Savannah Simons hit a 3-run home run in the 1st inning that opened the scoring for the Warriors. They would never trail in the game, scoring 2 or more runs in 4 innings.

Seija Makanani went the full 7 innings to earn the win in the circle.

It was the first time in HHSAA softball history that two KIF teams met in the championship game. Kaua’i only has three softball teams on the island in total.