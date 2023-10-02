After improving to 5-0 over the weekend, the Kapa’a football team has remained in the Top 10 in the latest Cover2 rankings.
Featuring a disciplined offense and stingy defense, the Warriors have outscored their opponents 206-35 thus far.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
The Warriors have a bye this week and close out their schedule against Kauai and Waimea in consecutive weeks.
Kahuku remained the unanimous No. 1 and faces a major test against No. 2 Campbell on Saturday.
The latest Cover2 poll, which is voted on by a panel representing each football-playing island, is below: