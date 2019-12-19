Kaonohi Kaniho set to join brother Kekaula at Boise State

When Kaonohi Kaniho tore the PCL in his knee during his junior season, he wasn’t quite sure what his college recruitment would look like.

The one school that never budged? Boise State, the same school where his older brother, Kekaula, has emerged as one of the team’s stars at nickelback. Kekaula was recently named an all-conference Mountain West first team selection for the 2019 season.

During Wednesday morning’s signing day session at Kahuku, Kaonohi made it official by signing with the school that never lost faith in him. His signature made it official: he is Boise State bound.

“I’m happy and excited to be in the process with Boise State,” Kaonohi Kaniho said. “They believed in me through everything, through injuries and all of that. When other schools fell off and didn’t offer me and stuff like that, they believed in me from the beginning.”

Kaonohi committed to Boise State on Aug. 7, shortly before his senior season started at Kahuku. He said that he talks to cornerbacks coach Jalil Brown once a week on how he fits in BSU’s defensive scheme. The two have bonded.

Kekaula Kaniho is currently a junior at Boise State, meaning that the brothers will be reunited next season if Kekaula chooses to return to the school.

“Definitely something not all siblings so I’m thankful for that and can’t wait to play with him,” Kaonohi said.

As much as the thought of playing with his big brother appealed to him, Kaonohi insists that the decision to choose Boise was his own. His only other offer was Hawaii.

“It’s my decision, I wanted to make that a point,” Kaonohi Kaniho said. “Boise State made me feel like family from the start so that’s why I’m going there.”

Kaonohi hopes to study business to one day become an entrepreneur and start his own clothing line. Before that, a college football career awaits.

Kaniho’s parents, as well as his baby daughter Teavana, were right by his side as his signed and submitted his LOI.

“It’s a great blessing. They’ve helped me along the way with so much things that you guys don’t even know about. I love my family and I’m glad they’re here.”

The Broncos are set to visit Hawaii during the 2020 season. Boise State and Hawaii play in different divisions and under the current MW rotation, the Broncos come to Aloha Stadium once every four years. Next fall, the starts will be aligned for the Kaniho brothers and their homecoming.

“We’re definitely gonna have a fanbase with me and my family and everybody here,” Kaonohi Kaniho said. “Can’t wait for the opportunity.”