In an effort to overhaul its roster following the mass exodus of the Todd Graham era, 53 newcomers joined the University of Hawaii football team in 2022, while an additional 30 players signed in advance of the 2023 season.

Among the players who joined the Rainbow Warriors seeking a fresh start is former Kansas receiver Steven McBride, who caught 20 passes for 128 yards and no touchdowns over his three seasons. He’ll have two seasons of eligibility remaining at UH.

“It’s crazy to come out here in paradise, to have a fresh start,” McBride told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “You know, just come and feel what is way, way different than the mainland so that’s what I really like about here. Just getting around exploring the island and just Hawaii period is crazy.”

McBride joins an inexperienced wide receivers room at Hawaii but one that figures to have its yardage total go up across the board as the program returns to the run and shoot offense.

“I mean, my focus is making a big impact on the team, playing my position, playing my position total to the max and using my talent to impact the team. I’m looking to be one of the receivers to make a big impact on it, be a part of it,” McBride said of the run and shoot. “It’s a different type of offense that I’ve been through and I’ve been through a lot of offenses, but this one is is unique for the game.”