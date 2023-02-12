The Kansas City Chiefs won the 2023 Super Bowl with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with eight seconds left lifted the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory in franchise history, including their first since 2020.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named the Super Bowl MVP after completing 21 of his 27 passes with three touchdowns and 182 yards with six rushes for 44 yards despite playing on an injured ankle.

Additionally, former Hawaii standout receiver Marcus Kemp played on special teams and played an essential role on special teams, paving the way for Kadarius Toney’s 65-yard punt return in the fourth quarter, the longest in Super Bowl history.

For the Philadelphia Eagles, Isaac Seumalo, who was born in Hawaii, started at right guard.