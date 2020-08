LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 31: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Jamall Emmers and Vincent Cachero face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on July 31, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kaneohe’s Vince Cachero lost via unanimous decision to Jamall Emmers at UFC Fight Night 173 from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Emmers.

It was Cachero’s UFC debut after taking the fight on short notice. He drops to 7-3 in his MMA career while Emmers improves to 18-5.