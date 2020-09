Kaneohe’s Ty Gwerder received the first Bellator victory of his MMA career at Bellator 246 on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Gwerder improved to 5-1 in his MMA career after a TKO over Tuco Tukkos in the third round of a middleweight bout.

Gwerder is not the only Hawaii native on the card, as Keoni Diggs will take on Derek Campos on the main card.