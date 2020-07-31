Kane’ohe’s Vince Cachero to make UFC debut on short notice this Saturday in Las Vegas

Kaneohe-born Vince Cachero will make his long awaited UFC debut on short notice this Saturday in Las Vegas.
The 30 year old who goes by the nickname “The Anomaly” has been tabbed as a replacement for Former World Series of Fighting star Timur Valiev who withdrew from his bout and will face Jammall Emmers (17-5) at UFC on ESPN+ 31.
Cachero (7-2) a natural bantamweight who now resides in Hawthorne, California is a seven-fight Legacy Fighting Alliance veteran and most recently defeated Marvin Garcia via second round TKO at LFA 81 in January.
Emmers, a featherweight, will be making his second appearance in the UFC after his short notice debut back in March led to a decision loss to Giga Chikadze.
Cachero’s bout is scheduled to take place on the preliminary card of the UFC on ESPN + 31 card which will start at 12pm HST on ESPN+
UFC on ESPN+ 31 FIGHT CARD
- Derek Brunson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Joanne Calderwood vs. Jennifer Maia
- Randy Brown vs. Vicente Luque
- Bobby Green vs. Lando Vannata
- Trevin Giles vs. Kevin Holland
- Jonathan Martinez vs. Frankie Saenz
- Ed Herman vs. Gerald Meerschaert
- Ray Borg vs. Nate Maness
- Markus Perez vs. Eric Spicely
- Vincent Cachero vs. Jamall Emmers
- Cody Durden vs. Chris Gutierrez