Last week, Kamehameha alumnus and former MLB pitcher Kanekoa Texeira earned his 100th career victory as a manager for the Rome Braves, the High-A affiliate of the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.

Texeira, who turned pro in 2006 after a brief stint at Saddleback College in California, appeared in the major leagues for the Seattle Mariners in 2010, as well as the Kansas City Royals in 2010 and 2011.

After getting released by the Royals, Texeira pitched in the minor leagues for the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds and Braves organizations, although he never made it back to the majors. He retired after the 2016 season but remained active in the game as a coach.

In the 2017 and 2018 seasons, Texeira was the pitching coach for the Danville Braves, the rookie level affiliate of the Braves before becoming the pitching coach for the Rome Braves in 2019. After the 2020 minor league season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Texeira resumed with the Rome Braves in 2021, but assumed a new role as the manager.

“Blessed man, I’m really blessed to be able to still be in it,” Texeira told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “Some guys last two years, three years and I’m still going and I’d like to say I’m going strong. I’m very blessed and it’s fun to still be doing it.”

Due to his contributions within the Braves organization, Texeira received a World Series following the team’s 2021 championship victory.

“Pretty heavy, pretty epic. Blessed again to get one of these things,” he said. “Shoot, just amazing and just to see your name on the side event though people say you didn’t play, I say, ‘Well, there’s some kids there that I coached, you know?’ And it’s awesome.”

Kanekoa Texeira and his 2021 World Series ring

One of the players at Texeira’s disposal in Rome is Saint Louis and Hawaii-Hilo alum Dylan Spain, who turned heads in his first pro season in 2021.

The 2022 Rome Braves are currently 11-4 and at the top of the South Atlantic League standings. With eight weeks left in the season, Texeira is hoping to lead the team to its third league title and first since 2016.

“It always gives me chicken skin remembering back in the day when I played just to play and have fun and I’m here now, 36 years old, still in the game,” Texeira said. “Chicken skin every day, blessed every day, words can’t explain how I feel every time I wake up and go to the baseball field.”