Kamuela Kirk wins UFC debut over Makwan Amirkhani

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 04: (L-R) Opponents Makwan Amirkhani of Finland and Kamuela Kirk face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on June 04, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kamuela Kirk was victorious in his UFC debut, beating Makwan Amirkhani via unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 189 at the Apex in Las Vegas.

The judges scored the featherweight bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 in favor of Kirk.

Kirk, who took the fight in less than 10 days of notice, improves to 12-4 in his professional MMA career, while Amirkhani drops to 16-6. It was Kirk’s second fight in a span of three weeks, as he defeated Daniel Swain at LFA 107 on May 14.

The entire UFC Fight Night 189/UFC Vegas 28 card is currently being streamed on ESPN+.