Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill is on the move to Carolina.

The Kamahameha graduate signed with the Panthers on Tuesday as the linebacker brings seven years of NFL experience.

Terms of the free agent deal were not disclosed.

Grugier-Hill played for the Texans and Cardinals last season.

The 28-year old who starred collegiately at Eastern Illinois, made six starts for the Texans to open the year, but asked for and was granted his release. He would then sign with the Cardinals and played in nine games mostly on special teams.

Grugier-Hill has 282 tackles in his career to go with five sacks, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 98 games for the Eagles, Dolphins, Texans, and Cardinals. He was a special teams captain in Philadelphia where in 2017 he was part of the first Super Bowl championship in Eagles history.