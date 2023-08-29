Week three of the Hawaii High School Football season is set to feature more than 20 games, including a highly-anticipated Top-12 showdown on Friday night.

Kamehameha, ranked fifth in the latest Cover2 State Rankings will look to remain undefeated when they face off against the 11th-ranked Waipahu Marauders.

The Warriors, led by first-year head coach and former Hilo state champion Kaeo Drummondo, have gotten off to an exceptional start, thanks in part to senior running back Moe Passi.

After recovering from a leg injury last season, Passi is averaging an impressive seven yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns in just two games.

'I just put the work in and just going to keep grinding' – Kamehameha running back Moe Passi is making up for lost time and has helped pace the Warriors to a 2-0 start

“Definitely, emotions are running high a little bit,” said Passi. “Last year, I missed out on an important year, so this year has been like a wake-up call for me. I’ve been putting in the work and grinding to achieve my goals of going to a good college. This school, its facility, and background mean a lot to me because of the struggles my ancestors had to go through. Not many people get to wear this jersey, and I respect that a lot.”

Passi and the Warriors are back in action on Friday night at Waipahu. The game will be televised on Spectrum OC-16.

Additionally, stay tuned for the Season 11 premier of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly which is set for Thursday, September 7, at 9:30 PM on KHON2.