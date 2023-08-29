Week three of the Hawaii High School Football season is set to feature more than 20 games, including a highly-anticipated Top-12 showdown on Friday night.
Kamehameha, ranked fifth in the latest Cover2 State Rankings will look to remain undefeated when they face off against the 11th-ranked Waipahu Marauders.
The Warriors, led by first-year head coach and former Hilo state champion Kaeo Drummondo, have gotten off to an exceptional start, thanks in part to senior running back Moe Passi.
After recovering from a leg injury last season, Passi is averaging an impressive seven yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns in just two games.
“Definitely, emotions are running high a little bit,” said Passi. “Last year, I missed out on an important year, so this year has been like a wake-up call for me. I’ve been putting in the work and grinding to achieve my goals of going to a good college. This school, its facility, and background mean a lot to me because of the struggles my ancestors had to go through. Not many people get to wear this jersey, and I respect that a lot.”
Passi and the Warriors are back in action on Friday night at Waipahu. The game will be televised on Spectrum OC-16.
Additionally, stay tuned for the Season 11 premier of Cover2: Hawaii High School Football Weekly which is set for Thursday, September 7, at 9:30 PM on KHON2.