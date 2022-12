Kamehameha alumnus and Laie native Mika Tafua has been signed by the practice squad of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tafua was most recently a member of the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, but he was released prior to the 2022 season.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Tafua joins defensive lineman Tyson Alualu as members of the Steelers with Hawaii ties. Alualu is a Saint Louis alumnus.