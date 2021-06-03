Kamehameha’s Maui Robins named 2020-21 Gatorade Hawai’i Volleyball Player of the Year

Maui Robins was alone at home when her Dad messaged her to ask if she got an email from Gatorade. She checked her inbox, but didn’t find the email she was looking for. One click on the “junk” folder and up popped the email saying the Kamehameha-Kapalama junior had just won the 2020-21 Gatorade Hawai’i Volleyball Player of the Year award.

“He called me and it was really a happy moment because he was with my sister and my nieces and stuff. He FaceTimed me. My mom was in Maui, so no one was really home with me actually, but they all called me. I got to see a lot of my family on that I don’t usually get to see in FaceTime. That’s how I found out,” Robins told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

“I was kind of shocked because I knew other people that were nominated that are such talented players and such good players as well. I was shocked but I was super proud of not only myself but everyone that put their time and effort into me.”

The power hitting Robins lead the Warriors to an 8-2 record and another league title in an abbreviated ILH season. The 5-foot-11 junior racked up 111 kills, 80 digs, 14 blocks and 11 service aces while posting a .402 kill percentage and a .246 hitting percentage. As she enters her senior year this fall, She remains focused on getting even better by adding different shots to her repertoire.

“One of my main things is to be able to be more diverse in my hitting. I need to open up my shots. Sometimes I think I get really repetitive with my swinging. Me and my dad, who is also my coach, really work on that too.”

Colleges are already lining up for Maui’s services, but she’s doing her best to keep things in perspective and within her well-known volleyball family. Her Father, Duke, and Uncle Ali’i played for the University of Hawai’i. Sisters Kili (Nevada) & Alexis (Portland & UH) both played division one volleyball. No matter where she ends up, Maui wants it to be as diverse and welcoming like Hawai’i.



“My biggest thing is diversity, because coming from Hawaii there is so much diversity and different cultures, different environments. So anytime I talk to any Coach I ask them about their diversity, not only on the team, but also on campus. I think that’s really key to me because I want wherever I go to feel like home as well”