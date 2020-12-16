Kamehameha’s Kuao Peihopa signs National Letter of Intent to play football at University of Washington

Kamehameha Schools Kuao Peihopa is taking his football talents to Seattle. Peihopa played both offensive and defensive lines for the Warriors, but the Huskies recruited him to play on the defensive side of the ball.

According to 24/7 Sports, Peihopa is a 4-star recruit and #4 ranked player in the state of Hawai’i in the class of 2021. Kuao told KHON2 Sports Reporter Alan Hoshida he graduating early and enrolling at UW to get a head start on training. Fortunately for Hawai’i sports fans you will be able to get once last chance to see Peihopa play in this year’s Polynesian Bowl at Aloha Stadium in January.