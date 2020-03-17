Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill signs with Miami Dolphins

PHILADELPHIA, PA – SEPTEMBER 06: Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates defeating the Atlanta Falcons 18-12 at Lincoln Financial Field on September 6, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Kamehameha alum Kamu Grugier-Hill is taking his talents to South Beach, as the linebacker will be signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Former #Eagles LB Kamu Grugier-Hill is signing a one-year contract with the Dolphins, a NFL source said, confirming multiple reports. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) March 17, 2020

Grugier-Hill will suit up for the Dolphins in his fifth NFL season. The Eastern Illinois alum was drafted by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft, before latching on with the Philadelphia Eagles before the regular season, where he played until 2019. He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2018.

On Monday, Grugier-Hill thanked the fans of Philadelphia in a heartfelt Instagram post that implied he was not returning to the team.