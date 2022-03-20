Kamu Grugier-Hill is remaining with the Houston Texans after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $4 million, per multiple reports.

The linebacker and Kamehameha alumnus had a career year in 2021, registering 108 total tackles, including 13 for a loss. He was also a Pro Bowl alternate.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

The 2022 season will be Grugier-Hill’s seventh year in the NFL. Grugier-Hill was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft but never suited up in a regular season for the team.

Grugier-Hill played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2019, including a Super Bowl victory in 2018.

Grugier-Hill also played for the Miami Dolphins in 2020 before joining the Texans prior to the 2021 season.