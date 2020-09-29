Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill proving his worth with Miami Dolphins

Back in March, Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Miami Dolphins. At the time, the hope for the fifth-year NFL linebacker was to increase his value before entering free agency again at season’s end.
Grugier-Hill has proved his worth in the early going, particularly in a Week 3 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.
In a 31-13 victory, Grugier-Hill had a team-high eight tackles to go with a sack. It was the first win of the season for the Dolphins, who were coming off of three days’ rest in order to make the TNF appearance.
Grugier-Hill, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, was previously a captain for the Birds during the 2018 regular season. He’s also been asked to take on a leadership role for the young and rebuilding Dolphins, who aim to build around rookie quarterback and former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa.
Here’s how other players on NFL rosters with Hawaii ties fared during Week 3 of the season:
Active roster
Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu recorded a tackle and pass deflection as the Steelers topped the Houston Texans 28-21 to move to 3-0 for the season. Heading into Week 3, Alualu was the highest-ranked interior defender of the 2020 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was active but did not record any statistics in a 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six total tackles (four solo) in a 36-7 win over the New York Jets.
Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Tennessee Titans (Saint Louis): Correa was active but not record any statistics in a 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all three of his extra point attempts in a 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not record any statistics in a 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started his third straight game for the Eagles this season, this time at left guard. In Weeks 1 and 2, he started at right guard.
On Sunday, a costly holding penalty put the Eagles out of field goal range late in overtime during a 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the first penalty all season for Herbig, who has held steady for an otherwise disappointing Eagles team thus far.
Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was active and was one of the team’s captains in a 34-20 win over the Ravens on Monday Night Football. However, he did not record any statistics.
Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa was active but did not record any statistics in a 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans.
Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): For the third straight week, Muti was ruled inactive for the Broncos, who lost 28-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted four times for 175 yards, including three that went inside the 20, in a 36-7 win over the Jets. He also served as the holder for Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who hit two field goals and four extra points.
Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa did not play in Miami’s 31-13 Thursday Night Football win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dolphins starter Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 18 of his 20 passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had two total tackles (one solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss in a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Injured reserve
Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)
Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota remains on injured reserve with injuries to his foot and shoulder but is progressing towards a return according to head coach Jon Gruden.
Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)
COVID-19 reserve
Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)
Practice squad
Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)
Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)
Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City): Ta’amu was tasked with emulating reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson during the preparation for Monday’s game. Jackson completed 15 of his 28 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown while rushing the ball nine times for 83 yards.
John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)
JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)