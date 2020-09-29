Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill proving his worth with Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Back in March, Kamehameha’s Kamu Grugier-Hill signed a one-year deal worth $3 million with the Miami Dolphins. At the time, the hope for the fifth-year NFL linebacker was to increase his value before entering free agency again at season’s end.

Grugier-Hill has proved his worth in the early going, particularly in a Week 3 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football.

In a 31-13 victory, Grugier-Hill had a team-high eight tackles to go with a sack. It was the first win of the season for the Dolphins, who were coming off of three days’ rest in order to make the TNF appearance.

Grugier-Hill, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, was previously a captain for the Birds during the 2018 regular season. He’s also been asked to take on a leadership role for the young and rebuilding Dolphins, who aim to build around rookie quarterback and former Saint Louis standout Tua Tagovailoa.

Here’s how other players on NFL rosters with Hawaii ties fared during Week 3 of the season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu recorded a tackle and pass deflection as the Steelers topped the Houston Texans 28-21 to move to 3-0 for the season. Heading into Week 3, Alualu was the highest-ranked interior defender of the 2020 NFL season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Nice tipped pass by Tyson Alualu — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 27, 2020

Tyson Alualu is currently the highest-graded interior defender of 2020



PFF Grade – 91.1 pic.twitter.com/P2oZ5Fg3IO — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) September 25, 2020

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was active but did not record any statistics in a 38-31 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): Buckner had six total tackles (four solo) in a 36-7 win over the New York Jets.

Someone forgot to block #Colts DT #99 DeForest Buckner. pic.twitter.com/ghVlfKLK1p — Lawrence Owen NFL (@Colts_Law) September 27, 2020

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Tennessee Titans (Saint Louis): Correa was active but not record any statistics in a 31-30 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn made all three of his extra point attempts in a 28-21 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was active but did not record any statistics in a 21-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started his third straight game for the Eagles this season, this time at left guard. In Weeks 1 and 2, he started at right guard.

On Sunday, a costly holding penalty put the Eagles out of field goal range late in overtime during a 23-23 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals. It was the first penalty all season for Herbig, who has held steady for an otherwise disappointing Eagles team thus far.

Nate Herbig, who just switched position and started his first game at LG, allowed just 1 QB hurry on 60 pass reps.



He is the 9th highest graded pass blocking guard in week 3.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/LaLxspmOfC — Thomas R. Petersen 🦅 (@thomasrp93) September 28, 2020

Marcus Kemp, receiver, Kansas City Chiefs (University of Hawaii): Kemp was active and was one of the team’s captains in a 34-20 win over the Ravens on Monday Night Football. However, he did not record any statistics.

LB LJ Fort and WR Marcus Kemp are today's captains. — 105.7 The Fan (@1057TheFan) September 29, 2020

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna): Mata’afa was active but did not record any statistics in a 31-30 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): For the third straight week, Muti was ruled inactive for the Broncos, who lost 28-10 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): Sanchez punted four times for 175 yards, including three that went inside the 20, in a 36-7 win over the Jets. He also served as the holder for Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, who hit two field goals and four extra points.

You know who's been really damn good this season? Rigoberto Sanchez. #puntingmatters — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) September 27, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): Tagovailoa did not play in Miami’s 31-13 Thursday Night Football win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Dolphins starter Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 18 of his 20 passes for 160 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai had two total tackles (one solo) and 0.5 tackles for loss in a 26-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii)

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Mariota remains on injured reserve with injuries to his foot and shoulder but is progressing towards a return according to head coach Jon Gruden.

‘Marcus is close, confident that he’s on his way back’ – #Raiders HC Jon Gruden provided an update on #Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota who is eligible to come off of injured reserve this week. The team has 21 days to place him on active roster per 2020 rules #NFLHawaii @MM8Foundation pic.twitter.com/KlfMeBTljW — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) September 28, 2020

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City): Ta’amu was tasked with emulating reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson during the preparation for Monday’s game. Jackson completed 15 of his 28 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown while rushing the ball nine times for 83 yards.

Chiefs had undrafted free-agent QB Jordan Ta’amu play role of Lamar Jackson at practice this week. The 6-foot-3, 221-pound Ta’amu tried duplicating Jackson’s style of play to give the KC defense a preview of what to expect Monday — though nothing can prepare a D for Jackson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)