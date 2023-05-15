The Kamehameha girls water polo team was victorious in the HHSAA championship match 6-1 over Punahou on Monday, putting an end to the Buffanblu’s streak of 13 straight state titles in a row

Kamehameha’s only other water polo state title came in 2006.

Monday’s match at Kamehameha was originally meant to be played on Saturday, but a death of a Moanalua student who swam for Kamehameha Swimming Club, who had friends on both teams, postponed the contest to Monday. Saturday’s postponement was first reported by Brian McInnis of Spectrum News.

Freshman Laikuakamahina Wong scored both goals for Kamehameha in the first half, which had a 2-0 lead at the break.

In the second half, Ava Gurney’s three second half goals sparked Kamehameha and sealed the championship.