The Kamehameha-Kapalama girl’s volleyball team defeated Punahou 4-1 to win the 22nd state championship in school history.

The Warriors dropped the first set but rallied to win the next three in the Division-1 state title match at the Blaisdell Center.

Kamehameha senior Keonilei Akana led everyone with 22 kills.

The Warriors got back into the winners circle after losing in state championship match in 2018.

Damien swept Waimea for the Division 2 state title.