Kamehameha vs Saint Louis football game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols; Damien vs Pac5 moved to Friday night

The ILH has confirmed that the Kamehameha vs Saint Louis football game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. No new make-up date has been announced. Damien vs Pac5 game has been moved up from Saturday morning to the vacant 7:30 slot on Friday night at Aloha Stadium.’Iolani vs Kamehameha II remains unchanged and will take place Friday at 5 pm.

Both of Friday night’s contests will be shown on Spectrum XCast.

This is the 3rd week in a row that at least one game has been canceled or postponed on the ILH schedule. Last week, Punahou vs Saint Louis was postponed as well. No need date has been set for that game at this time.