Kamehameha volleyball star Keonilei Akana granted release from USC

Kamehameha volleyball star Keonilei Akana has requested and been granted a release from her USC volleyball scholarship, her family confirmed to KHON2.

Akana signed her letter of intent with the Trojans on Nov. 13, 2019. Her recruitment is now open. On the court, she is primarily an outside hitter and opposite. Last fall, she was named by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser as the Hawaii girls volleyball player of the year.

Akana is a senior at Kamehameha and won an HHSAA title with the Warriors this past fall. She also won a state title in 2017.

Keonilei’s sister, Braelyn, is an outside hitter/middle blocker for Hawaii who recently completed her freshman season for the ‘Bows. Their mother, Joselyn, played for UH from 1993 to 1996.