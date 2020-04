Keonilei Akana has committed to play volleyball for the Nebraska. The Kamehameha volleyball star announced her decision on Instagram on Friday.

Akana originally signed her Letter of Intent with USC in November but reopened her recruitment in March due to a coaching change.

Akana will play both sand and indoor volleyball for the Cornhuskers.

Akana’s older sister, Braelyn, recently completed her freshman season for the University of Hawaii.