Kamehameha scores major upset over Saint Louis with 23-21 victory

Saint Louis’ streak is over.

On Friday night, the Kamehameha football team topped Saint Louis 23-21 on Friday night at Aloha Stadium, handing the Crusaders their first loss to a team in Hawaii since 2016.

Saint Louis, which has won 36 straight games against in-state competition, has also won five straight ILH titles and four straight HHSAA Open Division titles. The Crusaders drop to 1-2 for the 2021 season.

Kamehameha improves to 1-1 after narrowly dropping its season opener to Punahou on Aug. 27. It was the first win for the Warriors over Saint Louis since 2013.

Kamehameha running back Noah Bartley carried the ball 27 times for a game-high 127 yards and an additional score.

For Saint Louis, Trech Kekahuna hauled in seven passes for a game-high 110 yards and a touchdown.

The ILH Open division, which consists of Saint Louis, Kamehameha and Punahou, is tied at the top with all three teams being 1-1 against each other.