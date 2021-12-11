Kamehameha repeats as HHSAA girls volleyball Division I champions

The Kamehameha girls volleyball team swept Punahou 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 to claim its second consecutive HHSAA title on Saturday night at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center.

The Warriors won in 2019 as well, but a season was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kamehameha’s 2021 title marks its second straight HHSAA championship, although the Warriors remarkably have played in every championship game since 2003.

Texas signee Devin Kahahawai had a match-high 16 kills for Kamehameha to go along with seven digs and two assists, while Portland signee Maui Robins had a double-double of 14 kills and 15 digs.

For Punahou, Kathleen Uluave had a team-high 10 kills, while Hawaii signee Jaclyn Matias had a match-high 27 assists for the Buffanblu.

Punahou finishes as the state runner-up despite winning the ILH championship. The ILH held a volleyball season earlier this spring, with Kamehameha winning on the girls’ side.