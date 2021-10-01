Kamehameha notches second consecutive marquee victory with 35-28 win over Punahou

One week after upsetting four-time defending state champion Saint Louis last week, the Kamehameha football team picked up where it left off and edged Punahou 35-28 at Aloha Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors improved to 2-1 for the 2021 season, avenging an earlier loss to the Buffanblu in August.

Noah Bartley scored two touchdowns for Kamehameha to lead the Warriors offensively. For Punahou, Astin Hange had two receiving scores.

Punahou, which drops to 1-2, will face Saint Louis on Oct 8., while Kamehameha closes out ILH play against the Crusaders on Oct. 15.

