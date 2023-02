Kamehameha-Hawaii and ‘Iolani won the Division II and Division I HHSAA boys soccer titles, respectively, at Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium on Saturday night.



Kamehameha-Hawaii topped Pac-Five 3-2 in overtime behind two goals from Poikeao Roback.

In the DI championship game, ‘Iolani outlasted Mililani on a penalty shootout after the Raiders and Trojans were tied at 1 after regulation, overtime and double overtime.