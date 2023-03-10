It was a historic Aloha Friday in Waikiki as the University of Texas hit the sand in the program’s first ever NCAA Beach Volleyball match.

The Longhorns were swept by the No. 9 University of Hawaii at Queen’s Beach 5-0 but the defeat for the burnt orange was a milestone homecoming for Oahu’s Keonilei Akana and Devin Kahahawai.

“Yeah, it’s been very special,” Akana told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “I think once we all landed back on island, I think everyone was super excited and even seeing our family back at the airport, too. I think everyone just kind of got a little hint of what our culture is like, so it’s been awesome being back home and then being able to play Hawaii, too, that was great.”

The Kamehameha graduates were paired together in a 21-14, 21-14 loss to Riley Wagoner and Kylin Koler.

“It was it was definitely a fun reunion,” said Kahahawai. “I mean, to be back with my buddy two years later, it’s fun and our families were side by side and it’s like old times. So, it was great to be back together in Hawaii is awesome.”

Both players were part of the UT’s national championship indoor season in 2022 and will be back in the gym in the fall. This experience provides a chance for a handful that are on the indoor team to bond and continue to share their experiences in hopes of defending their title while building the Texas beach program.

“It’s a great chance for us to grow as a team and continue to gel,” said Akana.

Kamehameha graduates make history for Texas Beach Volleyball as Keonilei Akana & Devin Kahahawai returned to #Hawaii to play in first ever Longhorns match on the sand https://t.co/L1Raqq7f51 @TexasBeachVB @UHBeachVolley 🤙🏽 @Keonileiakana @devinkahahawai @KSNews pic.twitter.com/hPiJRQG2CZ — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) March 10, 2023

Heineken Queen’s Cup remaining schedule (Queen’s Beach, all times local)

Saturday

Texas vs. Nebraska………….9 a.m.

Texas vs. Cal…………………..12:45 p.m.

Sunday

Texas vs. Washington………9:15 a.m.

The Longhorns will stay in Hawaii following the Heineken Queen’s Cup to play Hawaii on campus at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Tuesday, March 14 at 6:30 p.m.