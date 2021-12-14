Kamehameha graduates Akana & Akeo will face off as Nebraska meets Pitt in NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament semifinals on Thursday

The 2021 NCAA women’s volleyball national championship tournament semifinals will be held this week in Columbus, Ohio where on one side of the bracket a pair of Kamehameha graduates will be vying for a spot into the national title match.

On Thursday, Pittsburgh led behind junior setter Lexis Akeo will face off with Nebraska, featuring sophomore defensive specialist Keonilei Akana.

In last week’s regional final, both players played key roles in getting their teams into the Final Four as Akeo dished out 23 assists with 8 digs in a win over Purdue while Akana recorded seven service aces in a victory at Texas.

“It’s amazing. In our program we have been blessed with a lot of great scholar athletes and I think both Keonilei and Lexis who were key and instrumental parts of what’s going on in our program and are the epitome of what we are about,” said Kamehameha girls volleyball head coach Chris Blake. “We believe that you play for those who have come before you, those who are with us now and those who follow in your footsteps and seeing both of them be able to do things at this high level is a testament to their skills and we are just blessed to be part of the journey.”

Kamehameha graduates Keonilei Akana & Lexis Akeo will face off as Nebraska meets Pitt in NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament semifinals on Thursday https://t.co/D13E1LnLKK @KSNews @Huskervball @Pitt_VB • https://t.co/9oZimTtTXJ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/CJ4js3UBD4 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) December 15, 2021

Akeo, enjoyed a historic run with Pitt last season as the Panthers reached the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals for the first time in program history. This season, she is averaging five assists per set with 21 service aces and 200 digs in 122 sets played.

Akana, has played in 32 matches with five starts posting 40 aces to go with 267 digs making quite the impact in a reserve role.

“it gives you goosebumps, mainly because you were there with them on their development but seeing them being able to do those kind of things and take it to an amazing level just shows how resilient and how great Hawaii volleyball and both Keonilei and Lexis. I’m excited for them and I know that they’re going to do great work for their team later on in the week,” said Blake.

The Panthers and Corn Huskers will face off on Thursday at 4:30pm HST on ESPN. The winner will get the survivor of Louisville and Wisconsin in the other semifinal.