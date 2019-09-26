Kamehameha graduate, Eagles linebacker Grugier-Hill to make 2019 debut on Thursday against the Packers

LOS ANGELES, CA – DECEMBER 16: Outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill #54 of the Philadelphia Eagles enters the field ahead of the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Kamehameha graduate, Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill will make his long awaited 2019 debut on Thursday night when the Eagles face the Packers in Green Bay on KHON2.

Grugier-Hill, coming off of a knee injury that kept him off the field in Philadelphia’s 1-2 start is expected to see action in prime time but it’s anticipated that he will be eased into the lineup with a target of full participation on October 6 against the Jets.

“Definitely playing, just trying to get worked into some things and let my body get right,” he said after Tuesday’s walkthrough. “I’m just going to get some plays in and just get acclimated. I missed all of training camp so just get that going. I know I’m not going to be out there playing the whole game, but the times I do get just try to get back in the swing of things,” Grugier-Hill told NBC Sports Philadelphia earlier this week.

Grugier-Hill suffered the injury on the eighth day of training camp back on Aug. 3.

His injury was reportedly a Grade 3 MCL sprain, and while it could have been worse, it still kept Grugier-Hill off the field for the remainder of training camp, the preseason and the beginning of the regular season.

Entering the season, Grugier-Hill was a starter in the nickel defense. Since Grugier-Hill went down, Zach Brown took over that role and started the first three games of the season.

The Eagles, 1-2, face the undefeated Packers at 2:20 p.m. HST Thursday at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Grugier-Hill was originally a sixth-round pick in 2016 by the Patriots out of Eastern Illinois.

The Eagles claimed him later that summer. The two-time Eagles special teams captain will be a free agent at the end of the 2019 season.