Kamehameha grad kicker/punter Adam Stack coming home to play for University of Hawaii

Former Kamehameha kicker and punter Adam Stack announced on Tuesday his commitment to play for the University of Hawaii.
The junior played his first two years of college football at the University of Oregon in 2017 and 2018. Stack was the Ducks main punter as a freshman and then was only able to place-kick in ’18 as a sophomore, due to injury.
Stack did not play college football last season.
During his high school career at Kamehameha, Stack was one of the top kicker/punters in the country and was invited to the 2017 Army All-American Bowl.