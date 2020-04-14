Kamehameha grad kicker/punter Adam Stack coming home to play for University of Hawaii

PALO ALTO, CA – OCTOBER 14: Adam Stack #96 of the Oregon Ducks has his punt blocked and returned for a two yard touchdown by Brandon Simmons #2 of the Stanford Cardinal during the second quarter of their NCAA football game at Stanford Stadium on October 14, 2017 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former Kamehameha kicker and punter Adam Stack announced on Tuesday his commitment to play for the University of Hawaii.

There’s no place like home! Thank you to the UH staff for the opportunity to play in front of my family and represent the state of Hawai‘i #COMMITTED 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/Lw6u5IMj81 — Adam Stack (@adamstack_) April 14, 2020

The junior played his first two years of college football at the University of Oregon in 2017 and 2018. Stack was the Ducks main punter as a freshman and then was only able to place-kick in ’18 as a sophomore, due to injury.

Stack did not play college football last season.

During his high school career at Kamehameha, Stack was one of the top kicker/punters in the country and was invited to the 2017 Army All-American Bowl.