Kamehameha has selected its new football coach.

Former Hilo head coach Kaeo Drummondo will serve as the head coach for the Warriors, the school announced on Thursday.

Former Warriors head coach Abu Ma’afala was relieved of his head coaching duties on Nov. 1, 2022, leading to a process that led to Drummondo.

Drummundo’s last game as head coach at Hilo was a 20-17 thriller over ‘Iolani in the 2019 HHSAA Division I championship game, made famous by Keanu Keolanui’s 55-yard goal as time expired. Following the 2019 season, Drummundo stepped down to take an assistant coach position at Kamehameha.

Drummundo also served as Hilo’s athletic director following his coaching days.