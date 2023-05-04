In the end, the state’s two best baseball teams will meet for the Division I HHSAA crown.

No. 1 seed Kamehameha and No. 2 Baldwin each won its respective matchups in Thursday night’s semifinals.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Baldwin edged Mililani 2-1, while the Warriors topped Campbell 4-0 behind a stellar effort from starting pitcher Alaka’i Kiakona, who reached the pitch limit of 110 right before he was able to finish a shutout.

First pitch between the Bears and Warriors is set for 7 p.m. on Friday at Les Murakami Stadium.

Prior to the Division I title game, defending champion Damien and Kauai will meet in the Division II title game at 4 p.m.