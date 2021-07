Oregon’s Hunter Breault pitches to a Seattle batter during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday Feb. 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Kamehameha alum Hunter Breault was selected by the Oakland Athletics in the 2021 MLB Draft on Tuesday.

Breault, a junior pitcher at Oregon, had a 4.68 ERA in 57.2 innings for the Ducks over his college career.

The A’s selected Breault with the 608th overall selection of the draft in the 20th round.

Breault was the final player from Hawaii selected in the draft.