Kamehameha 2 defeated Pac-Five 25-8 at Aloha Stadium on Friday night.

The Warriors improved to 1-2 after winning their first game of the season, while the Wolfpack dropped to 0-4.

Moe Passi had a game-high 171 yards on 27 carries with a touchdown to guide the Warriors to victory.

Both teams have two ILH games remaining, but have the option of playing against OIA teams starting in mid-October.