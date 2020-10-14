Kamalei Correa traded from Tennessee Titans to Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Kamalei Correa (40) lines up against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker and Saint Louis alum Kamalei Correa’s trade request has been granted, per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Correa is now the newest member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Titans are trading LB Kamalei Correa to the #Jaguars, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He stays in the AFC South. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020

#Titans veteran LB Kamalei Correa has requested a trade after being inactive last night, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Correa has played 39 snaps on defense this season and wants to get an opportunity elsewhere. Team has obliged and will release him if they can't trade him. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 14, 2020

Correa saw a limited role in Tennessee this season following the late addition of Jadeveon Clowney. Correa registered just one total tackle in three games played. He was on the COVID-19 reserve list but was activated in time for Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, although he did not see action.

Correa started his NFL career as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He was acquired by the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the 2018 season. He now gets a chance to revive his career with a division rival in the AFC South.