Kamalei Correa traded from Tennessee Titans to Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker and Saint Louis alum Kamalei Correa’s trade request has been granted, per NFL.com’s Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero. Correa is now the newest member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Correa saw a limited role in Tennessee this season following the late addition of Jadeveon Clowney. Correa registered just one total tackle in three games played. He was on the COVID-19 reserve list but was activated in time for Tuesday’s game against the Buffalo Bills, although he did not see action.
Correa started his NFL career as a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He was acquired by the Titans in exchange for a sixth-round pick prior to the 2018 season. He now gets a chance to revive his career with a division rival in the AFC South.