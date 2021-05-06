Kamalei Correa signs with Kansas City Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Kamalei Correa (55) watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Saint Louis alumnus Kamalei Correa has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to his agent David Canter of DEC Management.

Terms of Correa’s deal with the Chiefs were not immediately disclosed.

[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]

Correa, who played collegiately at Boise State, was the 42nd overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Correa was traded to the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2018 season, then was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars midway through the 2020 campaign.

The Chiefs, who have won the last two AFC championships, will be the fourth team the 27-year-old Correa has suited up for in his NFL career.