Kamalani Dung signs with California Commotion of National Pro Fastpitch

Kamalani Dung has signed her first professional contract.

The pitcher from Waianae, who played collegiate softball at Fresno State and California, will play for the California Commotion of National Pro Fastpitch.

“I am excited and honored to be a part of the CA Commotion team and family,” Dung said in a release. “I believe the Commotion has a solid foundation and goals, and believe Coach Kirk Walker and staff are putting together something special. I’m looking forward to being part of the team of passionate athletes and staff, people who love the sport and strive to build a successful winning culture. I know the fans are excited and the west coast has been waiting and are ready.”

Dung, who played her prep softball at Kamehameha, has also played for the Puerto Rico national team, who she helped win gold at the Central American games in 2018.

“Kama brings international experience to our pitching staff and has strong ties to California,” said Commotion head coach and assistant GM Kirk Walker. She competed at both Fresno State and Cal and continues to give back to the sport while working with the Cal program.”