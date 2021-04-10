Kaler’s big day leads Hawaii baseball to doubleheader sweep over UC Riverside

The University of Hawaii baseball team used a pair of dominating performances to defeat UC Riverside in both games of a road doubleheader on Saturday afternoon.

In the first game, the ‘Bows won 7-0 behind solid pitching and a late offensive outburst. Matt Campos broke a scoreless tie with a solo home run in the fifth inning. UH then scored run in the sixth inning, two in the seventh and three in the eighth. Campos, Kole Kaler, Scotty Scott, Tyler Murray and Aaron Ujimori all had multiple hits, with Scott leading the pack with a game-high three hits.

On the mound, freshman Austin Teixeira kept the UC Riverside bats at bay with six scoreless innings, scattering five hits and two walks to go with one strikeout to earn the win. Cade Halemanu did the rest of the pitching for Hawaii and earned a three-inning save, allowing just one hit with two strikeouts. Juline Tucker took the loss for UCR after allowing two runs in six innings.

The Rainbow Warriors won the second game 13-4 behind 15 hits as a team, led by Kaler’s cycle. Kaler also drove in two runs and scored four.

Logan Pouelsen got the start for Hawaii in the second game of the twinbill and was pulled after allowing two runs, six hits and two walks in three innings. Jake Hymel got the win after tossing five innings of relief, allowing two runs and six hits while striking out four.

UC Riverside had 13 hits in the second game, as Travis Bohall, Dylan Orick, Andrez Melendrez and Ely Stuart had two base knocks each. Tyler Fraizer took the loss for the Highlanders after giving up seven hits and five earned runs in four innings of work.

After Saturday’s action, Hawaii is 15-10 overall and 7-8 in Big West games, while UCR is 6-16 and 4-11 in conference play.

The series between the ‘Bows and Highlanders concludes on Sunday at 10 a.m. HST, with UH going for the weekend sweep after winning on Friday as well. Sunday’s game will be broadcast on BigWest.TV and ESPN Honolulu.