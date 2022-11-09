Dozens of high school senior student-athletes from Hawaii participated in Wednesday’s National Letter of Intent Signing Day ceremony at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center, making their future college commitments official.

One would be hard-pressed to find an athlete on Wednesday with a relative more prominent than Kalani senior Madixx Muramoto. The softball standout, who signed a scholarship agreement with the University of Hawaii, also happens to be the granddaughter of legendary former Hawaii baseball head coach Les Murakami.

“It’s really exciting. It’s kind of surreal,” Muramoto said. “The whole time when I was going through the whole process, I kind of felt like I was dreaming. It was just something that was really special to spend time with my family and I think everyone’s pretty happy. I’m really happy.”

Muramoto says she grew up attending many Hawaii baseball and football games with her grandfather. In her mind, there was no doubt who her dream school was.

“He’s been my inspiration for my entire life,” Muramoto says of Murakami. “Everything that he does is just something that everyone should model after. … When I was younger I was surrounded by the University of Hawaii a lot. I kind of wanted to take the same path because the University of Hawaii has done a lot for my family and I think it would be cool to represent Hawaii like that.

“It was a pretty easy choice. I always wanted to go there so once they offered, it was an easy decision for me.”

Muramoto committed back in September, much to the delight of Murakami.

“He was pretty happy. I think he was pretty happy,” she said. “He was talking about it a lot and his face lit up.”

With Signing Day now behind her, Muramoto will now shift her attention back to her senior year of high school softball for Kalani. The Falcons made the state tournament last spring but were eliminated in the first round by Mililani.

“I definitely feel a lot of pressure being lifted off, hopefully I’ll have a pretty good season but as far as pressure and stress, a lot of it that is relieved and lifted off my chest,” Muramoto said.

By the time Muramoto gets to the UH-Manoa campus, she projects to play on the left side of the infield at either third base or shortstop right across from the stadium named after her grandfather. The Rainbow Wahine haven’t won the Big West Conference since 2013, but Muramoto hopes to be part of a group that changes that.

“I’m really excited. I feel like they’re really up-and-coming,” Muramoto says of the Rainbow Wahine. “They have a lot of good players that are coming in as well as a lot of good returners. I think the program is heading in a really good direction. I’m excited.”