An OIA football contest between Kalani and Kalaheo that was originally set for Oct. 7 has been rescheduled for Oct. 20, KHON2 has confirmed. It will also take place at Kaiser High School’s field.

The game between the Falcons and Mustangs was postponed over the weekend due to an oversight that left no officials available.

The rescheduled contest will also take place at Kaiser High School, the closest school to Kalani with a football stadium.

Additionally, the game will again double up as Kalani’s homecoming and senior night.